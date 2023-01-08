McConnell is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Hornets due to a sore right shoulder.
McConnell suffered the injury when he jammed his shoulder in the Hornets' Mason Plumlee while setting a screen. If he's unable to return to action, he'll finish Sunday's game with zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound and one steal in nine minutes.
