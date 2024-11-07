McConnell is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Hornets due to an illness.
McConnell is in danger of missing his first game of the season Friday due to a non-COVID illness. If McConnell is downgraded to out, Ben Sheppard and Bennedict Mathurin are candidates to receive increased playing time.
