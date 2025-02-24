Now Playing

McConnell is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets with a right ankle sprain.

McConnell picked up the sprain during Sunday's game against the Clippers and was unable to return. The questionable tag suggests that the injury is mild, however. If McConnell is unable to play, the Pacers could turn to Ben Sheppard to absorb some backcourt minutes.

