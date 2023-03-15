McConnell (back) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Bucks.

McConnell has missed back-to-back games due to back soreness, but he returned to practice Wednesday and appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Thursday's matchup. Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is in the same boat as McConnell, but if both point guards are downgraded to out and join Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) and Chris Duarte (ankle) on the sidelines, Andrew Nembhard, Jordan Nwora and George Hill would all be candidates for significant roles in the Pacers' backcourt.