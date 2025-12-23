Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConnell (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
McConnell remains day-to-day after missing Monday's game against the Celtics. If he can't give it a go, the Pacers could turn to Johnny Furphy and Quenton Jackson off the bench.
