McConnell is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls due to left ankle soreness.
McConnell is in danger of missing his first contest since Feb. 1 due to a sore left ankle. If the veteran guard is ruled out, Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard and Kendall Brown are candidates to receive increased playing time.
