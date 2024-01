McConnell is dealing with a personal matter and is questionable to play Sunday versus Memphis.

McConnell being a late addition to the injury report doesn't bode well for his availability leading up to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET opening tip. Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) remains out, so Andrew Nembhard could be due for an extensive workload as the Pacers' starting point guard if McConnell isn't available Sunday.