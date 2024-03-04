McConnell chipped in 26 points (13-15 FG), two rebounds, five assists and three steals over 27 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 loss to the Spurs.

Tyrese Haliburton had a rough outing for the second game in a row, and T.J. McConnell stepped up from the bench to lead the Pacers with a 26-point outing despite logging just 27 minutes. McConnell will not start over Haliburton any time soon, but he could be worth a flier in some fantasy formats if he continues to play like he's done of late. For what is worth, he's scored in double digits in four of his last six outings while shooting 65 percent from the field in that span.