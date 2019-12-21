Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Impresses with efficiency

McConnell generated 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes Friday against the Kings.

McConnell continued his streak of sizzling shooting, topping double-figures for the third-straight contests. While he's always been a consistent source of assists, the fifth-year guard's now made 18-of-25 shots from the field over his past three games and appears to be exceptionally dialed in. While McConnell isn't expected to maintain this level of scoring for the duration of the season, he may be worth a flier in DFS lineups for Sunday's game against Milwaukee as there's a fair chance he'll be able to string together another solid scoring performance.