Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Impresses with efficiency
McConnell generated 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes Friday against the Kings.
McConnell continued his streak of sizzling shooting, topping double-figures for the third-straight contests. While he's always been a consistent source of assists, the fifth-year guard's now made 18-of-25 shots from the field over his past three games and appears to be exceptionally dialed in. While McConnell isn't expected to maintain this level of scoring for the duration of the season, he may be worth a flier in DFS lineups for Sunday's game against Milwaukee as there's a fair chance he'll be able to string together another solid scoring performance.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Dishes eight dimes in victory•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Hands out season-high 11 helpers•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Shoots blanks•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Quality showing in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Cleared to play•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: On track to play Saturday•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...