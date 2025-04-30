McConnell recorded 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime victory over Milwaukee in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Despite seeing just 17 minutes, McConnell had his best game of the playoffs when it mattered the most. Through five games, he's averaging 10.0 points on 55.0 percent shooting with 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 17.6 minutes. It's likely that he maintains a similar role against the Cavaliers in the next round, however, as Andrew Nembhard is also having a terrific postseason.