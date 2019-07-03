Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Joins Pacers

McConnell has agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with the Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

McConnell has been a reliable backup for the 76ers across the past four seasons, but he'll move on to Indiana. With Malcolm Brogdon presumably starting at point guard, McConnell will fight for reserve minutes alongside Aaron Holiday.

