Play

Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Joins starting five

McConnell is starting at point guard Friday against Golden State, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

McConnell will draw just his second start of the season, with his last opportunity to run with the first unit dating back to Jan. 10 against Chicago. He finished with four points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal over 26 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories