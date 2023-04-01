McConnell amassed 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 121-117 win over the Thunder.

McConnell took the offense upon himself Friday, finishing the night with a near-season-high 15 attempts from the field. When he wasn't scoring, he was doing his thing distributing the ball to the tune of eight dimes, and he also crashed the glass, falling one board shy of reaching double-digits for just the second time in 2022-23. He should maintain a valuable role as long as Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) remains out, and the lottery-bound Pacers have little incentive to rush the star point guard back.