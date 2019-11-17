Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Labeled questionable for Monday

McConnell (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

McConnell's sore groin prevented him from playing in Saturday's 102-83 loss to the Bucks, marking his first absence of the season. With Malcolm Brogdon (back) also sitting out that contest, Aaron Holiday shifted over to point guard and logged a season-high 34 minutes. Holiday would be looking at another sizable workload Monday if both McConnell and Brogdon are sidelined again.