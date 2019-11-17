Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Labeled questionable for Monday
McConnell (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
McConnell's sore groin prevented him from playing in Saturday's 102-83 loss to the Bucks, marking his first absence of the season. With Malcolm Brogdon (back) also sitting out that contest, Aaron Holiday shifted over to point guard and logged a season-high 34 minutes. Holiday would be looking at another sizable workload Monday if both McConnell and Brogdon are sidelined again.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Won't play Saturday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Questioanble Saturday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Dishes out seven assists•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Shines off bench in win•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Scores season-high 17 points•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Hands out six assists in win•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.