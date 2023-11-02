McConnell ended Wednesday's 155-104 loss to the Celtics with a team-high 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes off the bench.

The game got away from the Pacers very early and the team was without Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), leading to a season-high workload for McConnell and production to match. The veteran guard managed only 12 total points in his first two games of the campaign, but if Haliburton isn't ready to return Friday against Cleveland, McConnell figures to be a popular DFS target.