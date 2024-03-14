McConnell notched 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 132-129 overtime loss to Chicago.

McConnell continues to provide a steady presence off the bench as he supplied four-plus assists for the fifth time in his last six games. McConnell is averaging 9.1 points per game, but has upped that to 13.6 points per game in March.