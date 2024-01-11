McConnell supplied 14 points (7-10 FG), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 win over the Wizards.
McConnell played 22 minutes off the bench, ending with a nice fantasy line. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) set to miss at least two weeks, McConnell makes for a nice pickup in standard leagues. Although it appears as though Andrew Nembhard is going to start for the foreseeable future, McConnell typically offers more in terms of fantasy production.
