McConnell practiced in a limited fashion Tuesday due to an ankle injury, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
McConnell was the only Pacer listed as limited on the first day of training camp. Indiana's preseason begins Sunday versus Memphis, giving McConnell four more days to reach 100 percent.
