McConnell was limited to six minutes during Monday's 135-119 loss to the Cavs and he finished with four points (2-3 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal.

Per Tony East of Forbes.com, head coach Rick Carlisle mentioned after the game that McConnell experienced some general soreness following last weekend's back-to-back set. Although McConnell felt fine while going through Monday's warmups, he wasn't feeling right when the game started, so Carlisle opted to hold him out. Carlisle maintained that McConnell wasn't dealing with a specific injury, so it sounds like he'll be fine for Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets.