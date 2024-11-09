Share Video

McConnell (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

McConnell could be in danger of missing a second consecutive contest due to the illness. The questionable tag suggests the veteran floor general should be closer to a game-time call. McConnell is averaging 9.8 points and 4.1 assists per game across eight appearances off the bench in 2024-25.

