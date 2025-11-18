McConnell contributed two assists, one rebound, one steal and zero points (0-4 FG) in 15 minutes during Monday's 127-112 loss to the Pistons.

McConnell's minutes have been hovering in the teens, and as the 10th man in the rotation, it's tough for him to make much of an impact in fantasy leagues. If he could work his way into a 30-minute role, he would be an intriguing asset due to his upside in steals and dimes, but there are no guarantees that will happen.