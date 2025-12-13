Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Logs 15 points off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConnell logged 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Friday's 115-105 loss to the 76ers.
McConnell bounced back Friday night after shooting just three for 12 from the field over his past two games. The 33-year-old guard collected his third game this season with at least 15 points and five assists, while continuing to be a menace defensively with a pair of steals. The veteran's ceiling is capped by his lack of consistent playing time, averaging just 14.0 minutes over the past five games.
