McConnell logged 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Friday's 115-105 loss to the 76ers.

McConnell bounced back Friday night after shooting just three for 12 from the field over his past two games. The 33-year-old guard collected his third game this season with at least 15 points and five assists, while continuing to be a menace defensively with a pair of steals. The veteran's ceiling is capped by his lack of consistent playing time, averaging just 14.0 minutes over the past five games.