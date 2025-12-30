McConnell accumulated six points (2-7 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 16 minutes during Monday's 126-119 loss to the Rockets.

McConnell continues to deal with a minor hamstring concern, although he was able to suit up Monday after missing the previous game. With Indiana likely leaning into its youth, it appears as though McConnell is going to be limited to no more than 20 minutes on most nights. He can be a serviceable source of assists and steals, although he should be viewed as more of a streamer than a must-roster player.