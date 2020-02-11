Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Logs 19 minutes versus Nets

McConnell managed eight points (4-8 FG), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 19 minutes during Monday's 106-105 loss to the Nets.

McConnell provided a little bit of everything while fellow backup guard Aaron Holiday (coach's decision) didn't see the floor at all. McConnell continues to provide efficient scoring and plenty of playmaking considering his modest minutes average, and he's a viable option in deep leagues.