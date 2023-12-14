McConnell accumulated nine points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 140-126 loss to the Bucks.

McConnell did what he does best, tallying five assists and two steals off the bench. Despite playing limited minutes, he has been able to do just enough to be considered for streaming purposes, even in standard leagues. Over the past two weeks, he has averaged 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 15.4 minutes per game.