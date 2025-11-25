Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Logs season-high 22 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConnell totaled 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and three steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 122-117 loss to Detroit.
McConnell acknowledged during a recent interview that getting back from the hamstring injury was tougher than expected, but he feels like he's finally rounding into form. He logged a season high in minutes Monday night and looked fantastic while he was out there. If McConnell can consistently earn minutes in the mid-20s, he could easily be a fantasy contributor due to his upside in assists and steals.
