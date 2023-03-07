McConnell tallied 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 22 minutes in Monday's 147-143 loss to the 76ers.

Even with starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton logging 37 minutes, head coach Rick Carlisle was still able to carve out a 20-plus-minute role for McConnell, whose lack of a perimeter game typically makes him a poor fit as an off-ball player. McConnell managed to produce well during his time on the floor, but considering he played fewer than 20 minutes in four of the past five games, fantasy players can't yet count on him seeing enough playing time alongside Haliburton to replicate Monday's stat line regularly.