Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Making first start of season
McConnell will start Friday's game against the Bulls, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
McConnell is averaging 6.3 points and 6.6 assists over his last seven matchups off the bench, and the Pacers have elected to change things up by slotting him into the starting five. Aaron Holiday will come off the bench as a result.
