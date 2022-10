McConnell had two points (1-3 FG), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Monday's 120-106 loss to the 76ers.

McConnell touched the floor for only 15 minutes in the loss, justifying the concerns regarding his fantasy upside this season. He simply doesn't fit the current timeline for the Pacers, meaning he is likely to be squeezed out on most nights. At best, managers should view him as a possible streaming consideration when in need of assists and steals.