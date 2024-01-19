McConnell will start Thursday's game against the Kings.

Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Pascal Siakam (trade pending) and Aaron Nesmith (shins) are all sitting out Thursday, so McConnell is likely looking at a massive workload for the shorthanded Pacers. He's made only one start this season so far, and he produced 10 points, four rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in that contest.