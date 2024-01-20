McConnell will move back to the bench for Friday's game against Portland, Tony East of SI.com reports.

No surprises here, as Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is back in the mix for the Pacers. However, with Andrew Nembhard (back) sidelined, McConnell will likely have a sizable role with the second unit. McConnell was terrific in Thursday's win over the Kings, scoring 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 FT) with one rebound, 10 assists and one steal across 33 minutes.