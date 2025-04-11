McConnell is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Magic.
The Pacers are resting their usual starters, so McConnell has been bumped to the first unit and will operate as the floor general. The veteran is averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.8 steals per game since the All-Star break. This will be his first start of the 2024-25 season.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Pops for 12 points in win•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Checks back in Monday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Exits to locker room Monday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Records eight assists•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Logs game-high four swipes•