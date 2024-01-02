McConnell notched 16 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 122-113 victory over the Bucks.

McConnell was the third-leading scorer off the bench behind Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson. McConnell's nine assists were the most since Dec. 15 and Monday's game was the first time he reached double-digit points since Dec. 18. He'll continue to operate as the reserve point guard behind Tyrese Haliburton.