Head Coach Rick Carlisle says McConnell is "getting closer" to making his season debut, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

While no timeline as to when McConnell's return has been established, this information is encouraging that he will return relatively soon. It was reported Oct. 9 that he would miss one month due to this hamstring injury, and the one month mark has arrived, meaning McConnell is in line to play again after delivering inspiring performances for Indiana in their deep playoff run last season.