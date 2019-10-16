Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Nears double-double in 20 minutes

McConnell managed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 119-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

McConnell has proven himself to be a scrappy backup point guard who can create for himself and others, albeit with limited shooting range. He's likely battling with Aaron Holiday for the backup role behind Malcolm Brogdon, though either way McConnell shouldn't be expected to hold value outside of the deepest leagues.