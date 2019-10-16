Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Nears double-double in 20 minutes
McConnell managed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 119-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
McConnell has proven himself to be a scrappy backup point guard who can create for himself and others, albeit with limited shooting range. He's likely battling with Aaron Holiday for the backup role behind Malcolm Brogdon, though either way McConnell shouldn't be expected to hold value outside of the deepest leagues.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Joins Pacers•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Well-rounded stat line in win•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Starting Wednesday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Productive in limited minutes•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Will start at point guard•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Perfect from field in Sunday's win•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.