McConnell collected eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 FT), nine assists, two steals and one rebound in a 132-124 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

McConnell continues to be the team's main distributor despite coming off the bench, as he has now recorded at least seven assists in four of his last six games. The guard was also able to pick up multiple steals for the second consecutive contest. McConnell is averaging 10.8 points, 7.8 assists and 1.7 steals over his last six games.