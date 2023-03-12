McConnell (back) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Pistons, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

McConnell sat out Saturday's game against the Pistons and won't feature Monday against the same opponent, as head coach Rick Carlisle wants to give his injured players as much time as they need to recover -- he's taking the same approach with Myles Turner (back) and Tyrese Haliburton (knee). McConnell's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Bucks.