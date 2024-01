McConnell (personal) no longer carries an injury designation for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

McConnell missed Sunday's matchup with the Grizzlies due to personal reasons, but he should be good to go Tuesday. Over his last 16 games, McConnell is averaging 8.8 points, 6.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks through 19.9 minutes.