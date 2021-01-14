McConnell is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against Portland, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

After missing the last three games due to the birth of his son, McConnell was removed from the injury report Wednesday night. It's unclear whether or not he'll return to his usual role immediately, but Aaron Holiday and Edmond Sumner would likely see reduced minutes if McConnell can go. So far this season, he is averaging 3.6 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game.