Pacers' T.J. McConnell: On track to play Saturday
McConnell (groin) said he expects to play Saturday against the Magic, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
McConnell has missed the past two games due to a groin injury, but he's on track to return Saturday after participating in Thursday's practice. Assuming he suits up Saturday, McConnell could be in line for an increased workload with Malcolm Brogdon tending to a back issue.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.