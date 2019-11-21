Play

Pacers' T.J. McConnell: On track to play Saturday

McConnell (groin) said he expects to play Saturday against the Magic, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

McConnell has missed the past two games due to a groin injury, but he's on track to return Saturday after participating in Thursday's practice. Assuming he suits up Saturday, McConnell could be in line for an increased workload with Malcolm Brogdon tending to a back issue.

