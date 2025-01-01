McConnell recorded six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Bucks.

McConnell continues to struggle for playing time, failing to see more than 20 minutes in four straight games. Despite a proven ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, McConnell appears as though he is firmly Ben Shappeard at this point. Should any of the primary guards miss time moving forward, McConnell would likely move back into a more meaningful role.