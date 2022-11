McConnell accumulated 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to the Clippers.

McConnell scored in double figures for the third time in four games, and he also continues to show his value as a passer and on the defensive end. He's averaging 6.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals over his last four matchups and should continue to see a consistent 15-to-20 minutes behind Tyrese Haliburton.