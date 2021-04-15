McConnell totaled 12 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 132-124 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.
McConnell continued to rack up the steals and now has recorded multiple steals in five of his last six contests. The guard has also contributed on the offensive end as a scorer and distributor over that stretch, averaging 11.3 points, 6.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
