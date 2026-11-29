McConnell finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal across 12 minutes during Saturday's 108-107 loss to the Bulls.

McConnell made his return from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He missed the first nine outings of the season because of a hamstring issue, so it's nice to see the 34-year-old get back on the court. McConnell's proven capable of being a fantasy asset despite his limited role, and that is likely to continue as long as he avoids the injury bug.