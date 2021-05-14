McConnell (thumb) returned to Thursday's 142-133 loss to Milwaukee and tallied 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals across 45 minutes.

Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports that McConnell had X-rays taken on his hand during the game, which revealed no structural damage. He had been considered questionable to return after suffering a thumb injury in the first half, but it clearly wasn't a big concern considering his heavy minutes. The 23 points marked a season high for the normally defensive-minded guard as he took advantage of his team's severely depleted backcourt to post big numbers in big minutes.