McConnell notched eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes during Friday's 107-104 victory over Sacramento.

McConnell's time as a 12-team asset appears to be over, that is if we consider his past two games. With Tyrese Haliburton back in the lineup, McConnell has moved back to the bench, his minutes falling to just 14 and 17 respectively. There had been an inkling of hope that he would be able to maintain a 20+ minute role, although those hopes can now be put to bed. Sadly, it is time to move on.