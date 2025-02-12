McConnell logged seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), one rebound and six assists across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 loss to New York.
This was one of McConnell's best games in a while, but his workloads have left a lot to be desired. Through six February contests, McConnell is averaging 14.7 minutes per game with 7.3 points, 4.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals on 45.0 percent shooting from the field.
