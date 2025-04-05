McConnell notched 12 points (6-7 FG), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 140-112 victory over the Jazz.

McConnell reached double-digits for just the third time in the past 10 games, continuing what has been a somewhat disappointing season. With Tyrese Haliburton putting together another All-Star caliber season, McConnell has found meaningful minutes hard to come by. Across 74 games, he is averaging 9.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 17.9 minutes per contest.