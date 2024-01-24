McConnell closed with 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and seven assists over 21 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to the Nuggets.

With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) unavailable, Andrew Nembhard got the start in the Pacers' backcourt but McConnell also saw a healthy workload and produced his best scoring night from the second unit since he dropped 20 on the Heat back on Dec. 2. The 31-year-old has lost confidence in his three-point shot, however -- Tuesday's make was his first from beyond the arc since Nov. 22, and he attempted only 11 threes in the 25 games between those buckets.