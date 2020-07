McConnell finished with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 scrimmage loss to the Spurs.

McConnell paced the team in dimes and delivered a superb stat line in limited minutes. With the statuses of Victor Oladipo (knee) and Domantas Sabonis (foot) up in the air and Jeremy Lamb (knee) out for the rest of the season, McConnell might be more heavily involved going forward if the aforementioned duo doesn't suit up.